Lions Tour: Lions invade Queenstown

The British and Irish Lions are in Queenstown for a bit of R&R ahead of their third and final test against the All Blacks.

The team flew into the holiday paradise on Sunday night after their upset 24 - 21 win in Wellington last Saturday.

Players were spotted out enjoying themselves and seeking thrills off the field, including racing through the Shotover River canyons on the famous Shotover jet.

"They were [in great spirits] mingling with the fans," one fan said.

"They [came out of the jet boat ride] wet, and they seemed in one piece which was good for the weekend."