Lions Tour: Lions invade Queenstown

The British and Irish Lions are in Queenstown for a bit of R&R ahead of their third and final test against the All Blacks.
The team flew into the holiday paradise on Sunday night after their upset 24 - 21 win in Wellington last Saturday.
Players were spotted out enjoying themselves and seeking thrills off the field, including racing through the Shotover River canyons on the famous Shotover jet.
"They were [in great spirits] mingling with the fans," one fan said.
"They [came out of the jet boat ride] wet, and they seemed in one piece which was good for the weekend."
Members of the team were also spotted out and about in the town and stopped to take photos with fans.
"Sam [Warburton] and some of the other boys were hanging around and they were very happy to take some photographs with us," Lions fan Gareth Williams said
"[It's] a nice touch to what's been a great day and a great tour."
The Lions will be in Queenstown until they head to Auckland on Wednesday ahead of their final test match against the All Blacks at Eden Park on Saturday night.
If the Lions can win on the weekend, it will be the first time in 46 years the visitors have won a test series over the All Blacks.
Newshub.