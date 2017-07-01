Lions tour: Former Lions player and coach Sir Ian McGeechan collapses at Westpac Stadium - report

Former British and Irish Lions rugby coach Sir Ian McGeechan is recovering after collapsing at Westpac Stadium.

He was in the commentary box ahead of the second Test between the All Blacks and Lions when he became unwell.

"Spoken to my dad, Geech and he is fine, just a bug. Thank you everyone for all your best wishes x," his daughter Heather has tweeted.

Sir Ian walked to the ambulance.

He was reported to be in a stable condition while being assessed in Wellington Hospital.

He had been feeling unwell earlier.



The Scottish great played eight Tests for the Lions between 1974-79, as well as being capped 32 times for Scotland.

He has also been involved in coaching Lions teams in six tours, starting back in 1989.

Newshub.