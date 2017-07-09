Lions tour: Hungover Lions fans give NZ glowing report card

Thousands of Lions fans made a quiet exodus from the country today, many nursing sore heads but still giving New Zealand a stellar report card.

Reactions to the draw between the Lions and All Blacks were mixed, but by morning the result had well and truly sunken in, with some fans requiring pain-relief at the airport and others reflecting on the trip of a lifetime.

"The welcomes been wonderful, everything's been marvellous apart from the fact we let you get away with a draw!" one fan joked to Newshub.



"I would move my family out here now, if they'd come," another gushed.

"We're all wiped out and we're going home for a liver transplant."

Last night's lacklustre result didn't stop the night rolling on, and with it, the partying.

Fans flowed out of Eden Park, many into the city's bars. Police say they were impressed with the behaviour of most, despite occasional arrests.

Auckland Airport say it's expecting a busy evening tonight, with a large number of fans flying out.

The tour's expected to have been a major winner for tourism New Zealand. More than 20,000 people are believed to have visited in the past five weeks, injecting millions into the local economy.

