Lions tour: Jared Payne's tour likely over after ongoing effects from a head clash

Back Jared Payne didn't joined his British and Irish Lions teammates in Queenstown because of ongoing migraine symptoms which has dogged his closing weeks of the tour.

Payne faces an uncertain recovery period after suffering a knock to the head during the tour win over the Chiefs two weeks ago.

The 31-year-old was selected for last week's midweek match against the Hurricanes but was stood down due to ongoing headaches.

Lions medical chief Eanna Falvey says Payne continues to undergo testing but stressed the versatile Ulster back had been cleared of concussion.

"The specialist is quite happy with him," Falvey told journalists in Queenstown, where the Lions are preparing for the third Test in Auckland on Saturday.

"He'll have a couple more minor tests, and that will give us more idea. But while he still has a headache, he won't be training."

Tauranga-born Payne played for three Kiwi Super Rugby teams over five seasons before leaving in 2011 for Ireland, who he has represented in 20 Tests

NZN