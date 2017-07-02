Lions tour: Kyle Sinckler sparks post-match insults, scuffle after win over All Blacks

The Lions' 24-21 victory over the All Blacks has been marred by allegations of a post-match scuffle, with prop Kyle Sinckler reportedly exchanging verbal barbs with a number of All Blacks before having a run-in with teammate Owen Farrell.

After earning what would prove to be the match-winning penalty, Sinckler had to be practically martialled away by his Lions teammates after he reacted badly to the tackle by Charlie Faumuina, who was deemed to have taken the 24-year-old in the air.

The prop then appeared to refuse to walk down the All Blacks' guard of honour after the match, which drew ire from a number of All Blacks including TJ Perenara, Jerome Kaino, Israel Dagg and Scott Barrett.