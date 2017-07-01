Lions tour: Live updates - All Blacks vs British and Irish Lions – Second Test

All Blacks: 21 British and Irish Lions: 24

Full time: What an absolute amazing 80 minutes..that game had everything..so dramatic….from SBW's send-off to the ABs taking control of the game with 20 mins left on the clock. but the Lions came home with a wet sail and ran over the top of the 14-men. Talkback lines are gonna go gangbusters tomorrow re-SBW. Thanks for your time tonight..that was fun.

80mins: Lions win the lineout and hack it clear..Barrett takes it quickly..O'Brien turns the ball over..that could be it as they have the ball with 20 secs on the clock....Murray into touch and thats it!!!! The Lions have won! What a Test match.

79mins: All Blacks win the kick-off..Ioane drops it cold in clear space..hacked away by Murray..Barrett runs it back..gets the ball away to Taylor..ABs back in a good spot but Cruden with a brainless cross kick that floats out..What the?? - Lions lineout just outside their 22.

PENALTY GOAL LIONS: Farrell smashed it over and the Lions have a lead with a couple minutes left.

77mins: Penalty Lions: Faumuina with a slightly reckless tackle and Farrell can put the visitors in front here.

75mins: All Blacks were holding the ball nicely….but Lienart-Brown loses the ball forward and the Lions have a scrum on halfway….

72mins: It comes to nothing…cross-running from the Lions midfield..Penalty ABs on their own 22.



70mins: Another great position to attack here for the Lions…Lineout again on the 22 after a penalty back in their own half.

68mins:TRY LIONS: Conor Murray - Poor exit play from Barrett leads to a Lions lineout…clinical play..a couple hit-ups and Murray breaks free after a great run from prop forward Sinckler..Farrell from the sideline and it's good! Tied game.

66mins: PENALTY GOAL ALL BLACKS: Barrett makes it look easy…seven-point lead for the ABs.

65mins: Great barnstorming run from Laumape..gets the ABs on the front foot..under advantage..again!!..Cruden with the grubber but it rolls dead and Barrett will have a shot from a handy spot..Lions back to 15 men.

63mins: Helter-skelter play from the All Blacks..good ball retention though..shifting right and left….Barrett gets his kick charged but he gets it back..eventually Smith clears..Daly with the punt..great kick..wait it's still rolling..still rolling and it's gone dead..back to the 22 we go..ABs scrum.

60mins: TRY LIONS: Taulupe Faletau - Lovely back play from the Lions..Watson away down the touchline..Barrett brings him down…it shifts right..through the hands it goes and Faletau is over in the corner..that was lovely play from the men in red. Game On! Farrell can't add the two.

59mins: Naholo heading for a HIA test..took a nasty knock..nothing illegal..Cruden on.

58mins: PENALTY GOAL ALL BLACKS: Barrett drills it..another great kick.

56mins: The Lions discipline has been terrible .another advantage here and the ABs will have another shot here..It's just been awful from the visitors..the game is theirs for the taking and they are throwing it away.

55mins: Okay so Mako could be in serious trouble here…clearing out Barrett and it looks bad..referee says yellow card..14 on 14 now…The ABs controlling the game..The Lions making dumb errors.

54mins: PENALTY GOAL ALL BALCKS: Barrett with a lovely kick from 35m out…makes the hard ones look easy..Lions have had no field position in the half.

53mins: TMO having a look at a late charge on Beauden Barrett by Vunipola….just a penalty says the referee..penalty on the 15m line for the ABs.

52mins: Beauden can't make anything of that..drifts wide....The Lions are under a warning from repeat infringing

50mins: Lienart-Brown with a nice little burst as the All Blacks go on the counter..this is the best period of play from the hosts in the game..short ball from Barrett and Dagg almost breaks free…..kick from Barrett but it goes dead..under advantage though and the ABs have a penalty way way back on the 40m line..that was a long advantage.

48mins: PENALTY GOAL ALL BLACKS :This time he makes no mistake..and this one was much tougher…ABs back to the three-point lead.

46mins: All Blacks playing under advantage.Murray caught Lienart-Brown around the neck..not reckless by any means and Barrett will have another crack.

44mins: Ouch – Barrett fluffs that one..that could be super costly..Sexton to restart from the 22.

43mins: Itoje offside by a mile..he was living in the ABs backline..Barrett will have a shot 30m out and in front.

42mins: Poor kick from Murray and then ABs have a lineout 30m out.

41mins: All Blacks playing the ball very close to the ruck..smart..Barrett stabs a little kick through and it rolls into touch on the Lions 22. Lineout Lions.

Kick-Off: Barrett gets the game back underway..here we go folks.

8.34pm: Players heading out for the second-half..Too quote Jimmy Spithill..Imagine if we win from here. ABs playing with 14-men.

40mins: Farrell nails it from 10m in from the touchline..lovely kick and we head to the sheds at 9-9...remember SBW was sent off for a shoulder to the face of Anthony Watson. Be back shortly!!

39mins: Big chance for the Lions..playing under advantage…cross kick from Sexton and it's dropped over the line by Ioane but Faletau can't make anything of it and Dagg scrambles the ball over the touchline but we go back for a Lions shot at goal.



39mins: Lions win a scrum penalty..they monstered the ABs there..seven man scrum remember..Lineout to the Lions 20m ot.

38mins: Naholo makes hard work of a relatively poor up-and-under but Dagg cleans it up nicely and clears….Daly pulls it in well..ABs hold him up but it's from a kick so the visitors get the scrum feed.

36mins: PENALTY GOAL ALL BLACKS: Barrett makes easy work out of that one and the ABs are back in front..again.

35mins: Penalty to the All Blacks this time in another kickable position…Vunipola off his feet at the ruck and he has given away a three-point chance for the ABs,..Tough call.

33mins: PENALTY GOAL LIONS: Farrell makes no mistake.

32mins: And the Lions have a chance staright away…Great kcik from Sexton..Itoje collected again and the ABs pinged for pulling down a maul…Farrell will throw this over.

31mins: PENALTY GOAL ALL BLACKS: Lovely kick from Barrett.

29mins: Penalty to the ABs..Nowell. who is on for Watson is pinged at the ruck..Barrett will have a shot 30m out..10 in from touch…Watson has passed the HIA test and is back on.

28mins: O'Brien makes a break through the middle..nice offload to Warburton..poor pass from Murray..Sexton with the kick down field but it's awful and goes dead..Scrum ABs..30m out from the Lions line.

26mins: The rain has set in Wellington..the crowd has come alive..SBW first AB to be sent off since the 1960s…back to the game…Lions have a lineout on the ABs 30m line…Poor kick from Dagg..Laumape coming on for Jerome Kaino!

25mins: RED CARD ALL BLACKS: Sonny Bill Williams is off - Direct contact with the face – the TMO wasn't super keen to send him off but referee Garces has made his mind up..SBW is sent off!!!

24mins: High and reckless for sure..he could be in major trouble here.

24mins: Okay so maybe a shoulder charge from SBW on Watson….it certainly appears that way..TMO having a look.

22mins: PENALTY GOAL LIONS: What a beauty from Farrell..50m on the fly..10m in from the touchline and he smoaked it over…all square.

21mins: Messy from the Lions at the kick off..Itoje did well to collect it but Williams loses the ball forward…scrum ABs..Smith with the kick but offside play..Retallick the villain and Farrell will have a shot.



20mins: PENALTY GOAL ALL BLACKS: Barrett makes no mistake this time.

19mins: Penalty ABs..The Lions get smashed at scrum time..great work by the ABs forwards….Barrett will have a shot.

18mins: Brilliant defence from the Lions..Alun-Wynn Jones and Itoje sack the maul expertly and they get the turnover..bit of biff in the afters..Itoje and Jones letting Whitelock know how good they think he is…..

17mins: Penalty to the hosts..Sam Cane brilliant at the ruck..Watson's fleet of foot comes to nothing..he slips in the tackle of Barrett and Cane is over the ball. Lineout 20m out for the ABs.

15mins: Read knocks it on in the midfield..turnover for the Lions but Itoje fails to pick it up cleanly..both ways says the referee and we have a Lions scrum on the ABs 10m line..Good tackle there from Itoje.

14mins: Barrett misses a fairly straight forward shot much to the delight of the Lions fans..Sexton restarts from the 22.

12mins: Penalty for the All Blacks..nice run by Kaino..O'Brien goes in off his feet and the referee agrees with Aaron Smith who was yelling 'off his feet ref'..Barrett to have a shot 30m out and in front.

11mins: ABs looking a bit ragged with ball in hand..but a knock on in the tackle by Daly gives the hosts a scrum on the Lions 30m line.

10mins: All Blacks not committing too many to the breakdown..... Interesting…good ball control from the Lions..through 10 phases..half-break from Sexton but he loses the ball; backwards…Vuniploa collects it nicely..Murray away to Williams but the pass is forward..ABs defence held up well there. SBE smashed Sexton..legally..and he is getting some attention..scrum ABs on their 22.

7mins: Big scrum from the Lions but Dagg clears well..Sexton with the up-and-under and Gagg loses the ball forward..scrum Lions 30m out from the ABs line.

5mins: Great forward play from the Lions..Furlong runs a good 15m..with two ABs on his back..Itoje makes the mistake though..knock-on with Read waiting to make the tackle..chance blown..ABs scrum 10m out from their own line.

3mins: Early penalty to the Lions..at the breakdown..Daly with a nice little run down the blindside..Aaron Smith pinged for not rolling away..Sexton finds touch on the ABs 22.

2mins: Nice take from an up-and-under by Elliot Daly..he clears the ball to just outside Lions territory..Lineout ABs...not straight from Taylor..scrum Lions.

KICK OFF: Johnny Sexton gets the game underway…..goes to the 22..collected by Naholo..Smith with the clearing kick. Couple kicks later and the ABs have a lineout on halfway.

7.33pm: Ka Mate is the choice of the ABs tonight..pretty awesome job too I might add.

7.32pm: ..and he did again!!..what a great voice!!......Haka time to be led by TJ Perenara..Not a fan of the while flying V formation myself…but still looks pretty intimidating.

7.30pm: The NZ national anthem to be sang by Moses Mackay..who just smashed it out of the park last week.

7.29pm: ABs making them wait..finally here they come..Captain Read leads the world champions out onto Westpac Satdium.

7.28pm: Warburton leads out the Lions to a thundering roar of Lions..Lions..Lions

7.27pm: There is barely any black jersey's in the crowd..It's looks like Anfield before a Liverpool match..very cool.

7.21pm: In some very good news for the Hurricanes, and the All Blacks, Dane Coles went through a training drill tonight before the players had their warmup..he hopes to be back in a couple of weeks.

7.19pm: The rain is bucketing down inside Westpac Stadium….almost violent in its nature…..

7.17pm: Steve Hansen telling Ian Smith from Sky TV that tonight is the biggest game, not called the World Cup Final, in the last eight years of All Black Rugby.

7.13pm: Interesting note from Mark Stafford....last weekend's Test was the fourth biggest in the history of the TAB!..get your bets on folks.

7.06pm: No late changes at this stage to report..the two sides going through their warm-up routines as I speak.

7.04pm: A sea of absolute red at Westpac stadium in Wellington tonight…a very wet Wellington. Could that close the gap between these two great sides?

Hello and welcome to live updates of the All Blacks hosting the British and Irish Lions at Westpac stadium in Wellington.

The game is due to start from around 7:35 pm (NZT).

All Blacks

1. Joe Moody, 2. Codie Taylor, 3. Owen Franks, 4. Brodie Retallick, 5. Sam Whitelock, 6. Jerome Kaino,7. Sam Cane, 8. Kieran Read (c), 9. Aaron Smith, 10. Beauden Barrett 11. Rieko Ioane, 12. Sonny Bill Williams, 13. Anton Lienert-Brown, 14. Waisake Naholo, 15. Israel Dagg

Reserves: 16. Nathan Harris, 17. Wyatt Crockett, 18. Charlie Faumuina,19. Scott Barrett, 20. Ardie Savea, 21.TJ Perenara, 22. Aaron Cruden, 23. Ngani laumape

Lions



1. Mako Vunipola, 2. Jamie George, 3. Tadhg Furlong, 4. Maro Itoje, 5. Alun Wyn Jones, 6. Sam Warburton (c), 7. Sean O’Brien, 8. Taulupe Faletau , 9. Conor Murray, 10. Johnny Sexton , 11. Elliot Daly, 12. Owen Farrell, 13. Jonathan Davies, 14. Anthony Watson, 15. Liam Williams

Reserves:16. Ken Owens, 17. Jack McGrath, 18. Kyle Sinckler, 19. Courtney Lawes, 20. CJ Stander, 21. Rhys Webb, 22. Ben Te'o, 23. Jack Nowell

Match facts and stats

Referee: Jérôme Garcès (FRA)

Assistant Referees: Romain Poite (FRA) and Jaco Peyper (RSA)

TMO: George Ayoub (AUS)

Last time Lions played: Hurricanes 31 drew Lions 31, June 27, 2017

Last time All Blacks played: All Blacks 30 def Lions 15, June 24, 2017

Lions record in Wellington: Played 31, Won 16, Loss 12, drawn3

Head-to-head: All Blacks $1.14 - Lions $5.35