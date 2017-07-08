Lions tour: Live updates - All Blacks vs British and Irish Lions - Third Test

ALL BLACKS 15 - 15 BRITISH AND IRISH LIONS

FULLTIME: The series finishes in a draw. Wow! What a match and what a series. Nobody saw this coming. A drawn series.

Still not happy with that call to review the offside. I believe they got it wrong.

It should have been a penalty. But the All Blacks blew a number of chances to win the game.

Great job by both teams.

81mins: The All Blacks are going for a try and Jordie Barrett is tackles close to the line.

80mins: The All Blacks are just outside the 22.

79mins: Lions win the ball at the scrum but they knock it on. All Blacks scrum with seconds to go.

78mins: It is now a scrum to the All Blacks. The referees have made a mistake here. Like I said remember Scotland v Australia in the 2015 World Cup. This is poor! Very very poor. All Blacks ball.

78mins: They are reviewing the play which I thought was not allowed. Remeber Scotland v Australia at the 2015 World Cup?

They couldn't review that. So this is stupid.

78mins: The All Blacks kick the ball off and the Lions jump for the ball and it goes forward into the hands of Ken Owens who is in front.



78mins: Penalty All Blacks.

77mins: PENALTY GOAL LIONS: Tie game again in Auckland. The ball just goes over. Scott Barrett is now on for the All Blacks.

76mins: Lions win a penalty on the halfway line. Owen Farrell is going for goal to tie the match up.

76mins: Lions win the lineout. They go inside All Blacks' territory.

75mins: Poor scrum by the Lions, but they win a penalty. Owen Farrell boots the ball deep into touch.

74mins: The first scrum goes to ground it will be a reset.

73mins: Israel Dagg charges at the Lions defence and the Lions turn the ball over. TJ Perenara is on for Aaron Smith.



72mins: All Blacks scrum 22 out from the line. Aaron Cruden comes on for Julian Savea. Nathan Harris comes on for Codie Taylor. Ben Te'o is back on for Johnny Sexton and Jack Nowell is on for Anthony Watson.

72mins: The All Blacks drive into Lions territory. Aaron Smith chips the ball over the top and Beauden Barrett chases. It doesn't sit up nicely for Liam Williams who knocks the ball on.



71mins: Jordie Barrett gets the ball and steps past a few defenders. The All Blacks then kick and the Lions return serve.

70mins: Ten minutes remain in Auckland. All Blacks scrum.

69mins: Conor Murray is now off for the Lions and Rhys Webb comes on. Lions have a lineout just inside All Blacks territory... And it is not straight again. That is two now by Jamie George.



68mins: PENALTY GOAL ALL BLACKS: The All Blacks are back in front. Beauden Barrett kicks the goal. They lead 15-12.

67mins: Penalty to the All Blacks right in front. The Lions collapse the scrum. Surely they will go for the points here.



66mins: Sam Warburton heads off for a concussion Test.



66mins: But once again the All Blacks lose the ball. Great play by Taulupe Faletau. Malakai Fekitoa comes on for Ngani Laumape.

65mins: All Blacks go quick and Beauden Barrett charges at the line. Julian Savea carries the ball inside the 22.



64mins: Lions win the lineout and Conor Murray clears it away and it is a perfect kick on a very tight angle.

63mins: Beauden Barrett then gets the ball and kicks it downfield and it dribbles into touch, 10 metres out from the line.

63mins: The All Blacks get it out and Israel Dagg clears it down to Liam Williams who charges at the New Zealand defence. Conor Murray kicks it to Jordie Barrett who takes a great catch.

62mins: Courtney Lawes knocks the ball on. All Blacks scrum inside their 22. Big scrum here.



61mins: Scrappy play by the Lions, but it paid off as they are inside All Blacks territory and all of a sudden inside the All Blacks 22. The Lions chant is louder than ever.

61mins: The Lions chant starts again around Eden Park. This is one tight Test match. Lions scrum just inside their half.

60mins: Jerome Kaino is back on while Ardie Savea is on for Sam Cane. Jack McGrath is on for the Lions.

59mins: PENALTY GOAL LIONS: Tie ball game in Auckland as Owen Farrell kicks his third penalty goal of the match. It just creeps past the right hand upright.

58mins: Penalty to the Lions for a dangerous tackle. This is well within range. And they are going for it.

57mins: Wyatt Crockett and Charlie Faumuina both now on for New Zealand.



57mins: The All Blacks win the scrum and Israel Dagg boots the ball away. Elliot Daly goes to grab the ball and is bobbles into touch. All Blacks lineout.



56mins: The Lions get the ball inside the All Blacks 22, and they then knock the ball on.

55mins: The All Blacks go wide and Jordie Barrett clears the ball. Jonathan Davies puts pressure on Barrett and he kicks the ball out on the full.

54mins: Another scrum reset. Which is good for New Zealand at it eats away at the clock.

53mins: All Blacks scrum featuring Juliam Savea at the back.

52mins: The Lions have an overlap down the right wing and they attack. But the last pass to Liam Willaims goes forward. Johnny Sexton is back on for the Lions.



51mins: Both sides kick the ball back and forth and eventually the ball goes out. Lions throw.



50mins: The Lions kick the ball into touch and the lineout throw was not straight. Now the home side have a lineout which they win. Beauden Barrett clears the ball away.

50mins: YELLOW CARD ALL BLACKS: Jerome Kaino will have a 10-minute rest here and you have to feel for the flanker. Of course, he was the odd man out when Sonny Bill Williams went given a red card last week.

50mins: Alun Wyn Jones is heading off for a concussion Test.Courtney Lawes

is on for the Lions. But it was a dangerous tackle and Jerome Kaino could be given a card here.



49mins: Big scrum by the Lions and they go down the right wing before moving back infield. The All Blacks steal the ball and a Lions player knocks the ball on.

48mins: The referee has told Sexton to get off because he has gone down numerous times in this match. Ben Te'o is on.



47mins: Another mistake by the All Blacks. This is poor by the World Champions. Meanwhile, Johnny Sexton has gone down again!!

46mins: That is the eighth handling error by the All Blacks. The Ball goes out of the scrum, and Jerome Kaino turns the ball over. All Blacks scrum.

45mins: Lions clear from the scrum and the ball goes into touch. The All Blacks go quick and the ball goes to ground AGAIN. Another chance blown by the home side. The Lions chant starts around the ground.

44mins: The Lions prevent the maul going anywhere, and they get the ball out wide. Julian Savea in unmarked on the wing, but the last pass goes well forward and the Lions survive again.

43mins: Great kick as the ball goes out five out from the line.

42mins: Penalty advantage to the All Blacks now about 45 out from the posts. They are going for touch.

41mins: PENALTY GOAL LIONS: Elliot Daly lands the ball from over 50 out. All Blacks now lead 12-9



40mins: Lions win a early penalty on the hlafway line and they are going for goal. It is well over 50 on the angle.

40mins: The All Blacks get the second half started at Eden Park. CJ Stander is on for Sean O’Brien



HALFTIME: Despite dominating the first half, the All Blacks lead 12-6. They have had a number of changes to scoring more but the last pass has not come off. Ngani Laumape and Jordie Barrett have scored the only two tries of the first half.



39mins: The All Blacks win the lineout. They drive forward. But it looks like they will wait for the siren and kick the ball out.

38mins: The All Blacks win a penalty for being offisde at the lineout.

37mins: Aaron Smith clears the ball insde the 22. It goes down to Liam Williams. The Lions quickly go inside All Blacks territory. On the next play Johnny Sexton kicks the ball downfield and it goes out five metres from the line.



36mins: The try goes unconverted.

35mins: TRY ALL BLACKS: Jordie Barrett is over. The All Blacks attack from the lineout. They to Laumape who offloads the ball to Anthon Liernert-Brown and he finds Barrett who scores his first Test try.



34mins: Sexton is back up and has his left ankle heavily strapped. He will try play on. All Blacks lineout inside Lions territory.



34mins: Johnny Sexton is struggling to walk here. Ben Te'o is up and he will come on it looks like. Time is off as we head into the final five minutes of the first half.



34mins: The All Blacks win a penalty.

34mins: Owen Farrell kicks the ball very high and Anthony Watson takes the catch. The Lions continue to attack as Johnny Sexton is down in backplay. Looks like an ankle injury.



33mins: Liam Williams takes the kick-off and the Lions kick it to Jordie Barrett. Now the home-side returns serve and the Lions let the ball bounce.

32mins: PENALTY GOAL LIONS: Owen Farrell lands his second penalty of the match and it is a one-point ball game in Auckland. All Blacks lead 7-6

31mins: Time is off again. Kieran Read and Sean O'Brien are both being attended too. Read looks okay as he gets back to his feet.



31mins: Kieran Read is down in back play along with a Lions player. But play goes on as the Lions carry the ball forward. They are just outside the All Blacks 22. Now they win a penalty.



30mins: Time is off as both teams, even the referee need some water. It is a fantastic atmosphere here at Eden Park.



30mins: Penalty to the Lions are the All Blacks don't release the ball.

29mins: Great scrum by New Zealand and the All Blacks attack once more. They are just outside the 22, but another poor pass by New Zealand means they are forced back.

28mins: Julian Savea with another big run on the wing. Now the forwards hit the ball up. They go back down the shortside and the ball is knocked forward by the Lions player trying to intercept the ball.

27mins: The All Blacks go left, and have an overlap, but the last pass once again does not stick and the Lions have possession. Eventually they clear the ball and it goes out on the halfway line.



26mins: The All Blacks are now 10 out from the line. They drive forward and are now five out.

25mins: All Blacks scrum just outside the 22.

24mins: The All Blacks counter, but they knock the ball on. The Lions clear again and Jordie Barrett takes the catch. The All Blacks then kick to Liam Williams and Israel Dagg smashes him and the fullback knocks the ball on.



23mins: Penalty to the Lions. They really needed that. They kick for touch, but the ball doesn't go out.

22mins: Massive scrum by the All Blacks and they turn the ball over. Aaron Smith gives a fast ball to Beauden Barrett who can't hold on. Lions scrum again.

22mins: Time is off as a Lions player gets some treatment. When play resumes it will be a scrum to the Lions.

21mins: All Blacks win the ball at the re-start and they get the ball wide to Julian Savea who goes on a blockbusting run. he is tackled five out from the line. The All Blacks go right and Sam Cane knocks the ball forward.



20mins: PENALTY GOAL LIONS: The Lions are on the board as Owen Farrell throws the ball over the black dot. All Blacks leading 7-3.

19mins: Owen Farrell will go for goal.

18mins: Lions continue to attack and Johnny Sexton kicks high and Israel Dagg takes the catch, but the referee was playing an advantage. The Lions might go for the posts here.



17mins: The TMO wants to have a look at something again. Liam Williams ran right into Israel Dagg trying to win his side a penalty. Williams will be put up for an Oscars or a Golden Globe for that play.

17mins: The Lions in possession with the ball and Conor Murray goes for a run. They go inside All Blacks' territory and then attack left. Jonathan Davies puts in a kick and Beauden Barrett is forced to take the ball into touch.

16mins: The conversion from the sideline is over. All Blacks lead 7-0.

15mins: Now the TMO wants a look. But nothing comes of it and the try is given.

14mins: TRY ALL BLACKS: Ngani Laumape has his first Test try. Beauden Barrett gets the ball and kicks cross-field to his brother Jordie who taps the ball back infield to Laumape who goes over for the first try of the game.



13mins: The All Blacks are fired up and are five out from the line.

12mins: After 14 phases the Lions go wide and Beauden Barrett intercepts the ball and he runs away. He finds Ngani Laumape in support and he runs., but his pass is intercepted by Anthony Watson. They are deep inside Lions territory.

11mins: A great run by Elliot Daly puts the Lions into All Blacks' territory. Now they are inside the 22.



10mins: The Lions clear the ball and Owen Farrell goes to clear the ball, but it goes out on the full. All Blacks lineout just outside the 22. Maro Itoje steals the ball at the lineout.



9mins: All Blacks win the scrum and go left, and the ball has been stolen again.



8mins: Another scrum re-set.

7mins: All Blacks back on the attack just outside the 22. But the Lions turn the ball over. However, they knock the ball on. All Blacks scrum 22 out from the line.



6mins: The Lions get the ball out and Jonathan Davies charges at the line. The Lions then clear and the ball goes out into touch near the halfway line.



5mins: They have to re-set the first scrum of the game.... And another one!



4mins: They spead the ball wide and they have a overlap and they throw it to the wing and Julian Savea spills the ball. Blown try. Lions scrum.

4mins: All Blacks lineout inside Lions territory and the home side win a free-kick and they take the quick tap.

3mins: Beauden Barett gets the ball from the restart and he kicks it high. At the breakdown, the home side turns the ball over.



2mins: Easy attempt for Beauden Barrett and the kick goes wide of the posts.

2mins: Ngani Laumape charges hard from the lineout. But the Lions turn the ball over, however, it is a penalty.



1mins: Julian Savea gets the ball from the kick-off and Aaron Smith clears the ball which is fielded by Liam Williams who puts a foot into touch.



KICK-OFF: The third Test is underway at Eden Park in Auckland. The Lions get the match started.



7:33 pm: The Haka is done and a Lions chant starts around the ground. Kick-off is moments away.

7:32 pm: The All Blacks go for Kapa o Pango and the crowd loves it!



7:31 pm: The anthem is done. Time for the Haka.

7:30 pm: It is time for the New Zealand national anthem.

7:29 pm: Kieran Read leads the All Blacks out in his 100th Test match. This crowd is loud. What an atmosphere!



7:28 pm: The Lions run out onto Eden Park to a massive roar.



7:22 pm: The Lions have won the third Test on their last two tours. Australia in 2013, and South Africa in 2009.



7:20 pm: Both sides are heading back to the sheds for the final time. Kick-off is 15 minutes away.



7:19 pm: Who do you think will win the match? Tweet us @NewshubSport



7:16 pm: The last time the All Blacks lost consecutive Test matches was back in 2011.



7:10 pm: Aaron Cruden and Charlie Faumuina are both set to play their 50th Test match for the All Blacks. It will also be the last for the pair who are off to France at the end of the Super Rugby season.

7:05 pm: Kieran Read will become the seventh All Blacks to play 100 Tests for New Zealand tonight.

The others who have played 100 Tests for the All Blacks are Richie McCaw, Keven Mealamu, Tony Woodcock, Dan Carter, Ma'a Nonu and Mils Miuliana.