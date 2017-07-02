Lions tour: Mako Vunipola should've seen red card for Beauden Barrett clear-out

"[Vunipola] had already been penalised for a previous late shot on Barrett, which you could argue he should have received a yellow for.

"I don't think there would have been too much of an uproar from Lions fans and coaches if Vunipola had received a red card."

Greenwood said the win for the tourists was enthralling, but when all is said and done, they came to New Zealand to beat the All Blacks twice.

The 2003 World Cup winner believes the Lions would have grown in confidence last night, but will realise the ultimate challenge awaits on Saturday in Auckland.

"It's something that can never be taken away from them. They have won a Test match in New Zealand and there are very few people who manage to do that," Greenwood said.

"The series is about having more Ws (wins) than Ls (losses), come the end of the 14-day Test extravaganza that we have going on.

"You don't want to be the plucky loser that gets back into it but then suffers the knockout blow back in Auckland and you go home losing 2-1, they are absolutely aware of that."