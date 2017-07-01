Lions tour: Opinion - All Blacks player ratings for the second Test

OPINION: The Lions evened up the ledger, sending us to a blockbusting decider in Auckland next week.

But given the incident that we dare to mention, that had such an impact, how did the All Blacks rate?



Joe Moody: 6 - was relatively unseen but was reliable as usual. Has shaped up as the All Blacks starting tight head and for good reason. Solid in contact and held the ball well when passed to him in close as the second pod.



Codie Taylor: 5.5 - didn't nearly have the same effect as he did last week and was unreliable with ball in hand at times. Still, his work rate is off the chain and he'll look forward to a big match in Auckland next time out.



Owen Franks: 7 - did another very good job on Mako Vunipola and asserted himself as one of the best props on the planet. Missed his pillar defense after he was substituted but with only 7 men in the scrum after Jerome Kaino was replaced, he can be very proud of his shift.



Brodie Retallick: 7 - tried his heart out but didn't get his own way with the forward pack down one for 60 minutes. Will be hurting after being held pretty well by Maro Itoje and you can expect him to be massive next week.