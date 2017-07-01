Lions tour: Opinion - Four match-ups to watch

OPINION: After the All Blacks got the better of the Lions in the first Test, the second Test represents an opportunity for the visitors to get one back.

Here are four match-ups that could determine whether we go to a decider or not in Auckland next week.

1. Owen Franks vs Mako Vunipola

Tipped as one of the best props in the game, Mako Vunipola was expected to dominate his All Blacks counterpart Owen Franks in Auckland. However, Franks showed he was also one of the best in the business. While he didn't necessarily dominate Vunipola in the opening Test, he very much kept him under wraps.

The two will resume their battle in the scrum and, with a French referee potentially bringing with him different interpretations and calls, we're set for fireworks.