Frenchman Romain Poite is likely to come under heavy scrutiny when he takes the whistle for this weekend's test.

It's no secret New Zealand teams have struggled to adjust to some of the referees' interpretations of the laws, but Poite insists it's the players who need to make changes, not the referees.

Newshub sat down for an exclusive chat with the man who'll be in charge at Eden Park.

Watch the full story above