Lions tour: Rob Howley backs the British and Irish Lions to create history against the All Blacks

The British and Irish Lions know that they will have to create history if they are to topple in the All Blacks in the third and deciding Test at Eden Park.

The All Blacks have not lost a match at the Eden Park since 1994, and the Lions have only won one Test series against New Zealand, which happened in 1971.

But after winning the second Test match in Wellington, the Lions are feeling confident they can end the All Blacks run.

Lions assistant coach Rob Howley can see how determined his side is and believes they can cause a famous upset in Auckland.

"You could see a glint in the players' eyes today in training," said Howley

"Warbie (Sam Warburton) got them into a circle afterwards. There has been a glint in their eyes since Saturday night in Wellington that glint hasn't gone away because they know they can create history on the weekend.

"And that is the challenge and the realisation of where we are at this moment in time.

"They know they can create history at the weekend, and that is the challenge. And the realisation of knowing where we are at in this moment in time."

Despite winning the second Test in Wellington, Howley knows the Lions will have to play better if they are to win the deciding Test.

"We think we are getting there, but we can get better and we need to improve on the weekend.

"The challenge for us is to learn from last week, we want to keep pressure on the All Blacks.

"We put ourselves in a bit of a hole and we got ourselves out through our experience, and our clarity and thinking under pressure.

"We have to be better this weekend, we spoke about that from a defensive perspective.

"It is a week in which the players have refocused and it is a good place where we are.

"We want to get better in every component of the game which will be asked of us on Saturday."

Newshub.