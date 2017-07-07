Lions tour: Round table - Who wins the series-deciding third Test between the All Blacks and British and Irish Lions?

The All Blacks and the British and Irish Lions will engage in a Test match for the ages on Saturday night and not too many pundits thought it would be that way.

The 24-21 win for the tourists in Wellington leaves us at the tipping point of either an expected All Blacks series win or a historic victory for the North that would go down as the greatest in Lions history.

So who's hoping to win? This week on round table we asked a few people around the Newshub office what they think the outcome might be.

Ross Karl, Newshub rugby reporter

All Blacks 24 - 19

I was tempted to pick the Lions. It's going to rain and the All Blacks never really looked like constructing a try in the wet in Wellington, even if they were down a man.

However, it is Eden Park and it is a decider. When it comes to the big games, the All Blacks deliver. Based on that alone, I think two tries to one and a few penalties thrown in for each side.

Sam Ackerman, general head of Newshub sport

All Blacks 25 - 13

I can't possibly predict any other result at Eden Park where they don't lose, and the concept of the All Blacks losing two in a row at home right now is inconceivable. The Lions are worthy foes, but I'm picking the All Blacks to kick clear and Jordie Barrett to announce himself to a global audience.

Matt Tewhatu, Newshub digital producer

All Blacks 42 - 12

The All Blacks will be hurting from the loss in Wellington. The last time they were beaten twice in a row were the two matches before the 2011 Rugby World Cup. We know what's happened since then.