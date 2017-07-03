Lions tour: Sean O'Brien free to play in third Test against the All Blacks

Flanker Sean O'Brien has had charge of dangerous play against him dismissed by a judiciary, clearing him for the British and Irish Lions' third Test against the All Blacks.

Tough Irish foward O'Brien, one of the standout performers in a series which is locked at 1-1, was cited and charged after an alleged swinging arm momentarily knocked out Waisake Naholo during the second Test in Wellington.

The winger didn't return to the field for the final quarter, after the incident.

A judicial hearing that lasted more than three hours on Sunday night clear O'Brien of any wrongdoing.

A three-man panel didn't agree with the verdict of citing commissioner Scott Nowland, who said the incident warranted a red card.

O'Brien, a strong carrier and rugged defender once again in the momentous 24-21 win in the capital, can be picked for the decider at Eden Park on Saturday.

It represents a good night at the judiciary for the tourists.

Earlier, All Blacks back Sonny Bill Williams was handed a four-week ban for his shoulder charge, which also resulted in a red card.

Meanwhile, All Blacks coach Steve Hansen says Naholo passed concussion testing and is available for the third Test.

"He's fine. He woke up this morning chipper, so that's great," Hansen said.

NZN