Lions tour: Sonny Bill Williams suspended for 4 weeks after Anthony Watson shoulder charge

Sonny Bill Williams has been suspended for four weeks after a shoulder charge on British and Irish Lions winger Anthony Watson.

Williams was sent off in the 25th minute for the incident in Saturday night's Test against the Lions, becoming the first Kiwi player in 50 years to receive a red card.

With Ryan Crotty already ruled out with a hamstring injury, the All Blacks have called in Malakai Fekitoa as cover for the squad.