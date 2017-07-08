Lions tour: Talented British and Irish Lions back line poised to dictate deciding Test against the All Blacks - Elliot Daly

British and Irish Lions winger Elliot Daly says each player from No.10 to No.15 in his side is capable of acting as first receiver and dictating proceedings in the Test series decider against the All Blacks.

The 24-year-old Wasps and England ace will start on the left flank for the Lions on Saturday, where he has played with distinction in both Tests so far.

With the twin threats of Johnny Sexton and Owen Farrell again at the fore, the All Blacks will have their hands full shutting down Daly's Lions.

But Daly insists that, on top of the playmaking pair, the likes of Liam

Williams, Anthony Watson and Jonathan Davies can also make magic happen.

He also included himself in that group.

It is an adventurous style, which stands in stark contrast to the dull rugby expected of Warren Gatland's Lions team when they arrived in New Zealand.

Familiarity within the matchday squad also helped, as Gatland has stuck with the exact same troops who did the business last weekend in Wellington.

"Everyone can fill in and cover another role, if we go wide and we're coming back and don't have the exact numbers," Daly told reporters on Friday.

"Everyone's very comfortable on the ball and there's no need for any one person to rush to move in and be a ball player, as someone else will slot in.

"It's a real benefit when we look to run specific moves.

"That's when that flexibility can come through, as everyone has the confidence to try things (and) as others can step in."

