Lions tour: The key moments in the British and Irish Lions 24-21 second Test win

19th minute: Beauden Barrett opens the scoring with a penalty goal, as the All Blacks take a 3-0 lead in teeming Wellington rain. Owen Farrell responds in kind for the Lions four minutes later.
25th minute: A red card, as All Blacks star Sonny Bill Williams is sent off for thumping Lions winger Anthony Watson with a shoulder charge flush to the face.
26th minute: All Blacks coach Steve Hansen immediately goes to his bench, injecting Ngani Laumape into Williams' second-five role and removing Jerome Kaino to leave his side a forward down.
40th minute: The sides head into half-time at 9-9, with Barrett and Farrell trading two subsequent first-half penalty goals.
53rd minute: Barrett notches a pair of three-pointers in the early second half, handing his All Blacks side a six-point buffer.
56th minute: Lions loosehead Mako Vunipola goes to the sin bin for repeated niggling penalties, leaving each side with 14 men for 10 minutes.
60th minute: TRY. The Lions get back into the match, as Taulupe Faletau crosses on the left edge after a clever attacking play. Farrell misses the conversion, leaving his side 18-14 behind with 20 to play.
69th minute: TRY. The Lions bag their second try after Conor Murray finds space around the ruck. Farrell converts, levelling the match at 21-21.
78th minute: All Blacks hearts are broken as Charlie Faumuina gives away a penalty for tackling a man in the air. Farrell's subsequent penalty goal attempt is perfect, giving his side a 24-21 lead and second-Test victory.
