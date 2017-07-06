Lions tour: Warren Gatland goes with tried and tested for series decider

Warren Gatland will hope last week's team can replicate their second Test performance after naming an unchanged team to play the All Blacks in the series decider in Auckland on Saturday.

Despite whispers around the fitness of fullback Liam Williams who's enjoyed a fruitful tour of New Zealand, as well as doubts around the selection of Mako Vunipola, Gatland has refused to change it up - putting his faith in the group that got the job done in Wellington last week.

It's the first time since their tour of New Zealand in 1993, that the Lions have kept the same team for consecutive Tests.

Lions team to play the All Blacks

15. Liam Williams 14. Anthony Watson 13. Jonathan Davies 12. Owen Farrell 11. Elliot Daly 10. Johnny Sexton 9. Conor Murray 8. Taulupe Faletau 7. Sean O'Brien 6. Sam Warburton (C) 5. Alun Wyn Jones 4. Maro Itoje 3. Tadgh Furlong 2. Jamie George 1. Mako Vunipola

Reserves

16. Ken Owens 17. Jack McGrath 18. Kyle Sinckler 19. Courtney Lawes 20. CJ Stander 21. Rhys Webb 22. Ben Te'o 23. Jack Nowell

Newshub.