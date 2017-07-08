Lions tour: Warren Gatland hilariously greets media wearing red clown nose

It wasn't the perfect result but Warren Gatland feels good about proving his critics wrong after the British and Irish Lions drew their Test series with New Zealand.

Playful coach Gatland wore a plastic red nose into his final press conference of the tour on Saturday night, taking a none-too-subtle swipe at those who had lampooned his methods before and during the tour.

His team had just exceeded widespread expectations by drawing the series with the All Blacks 1-1, capped by the 15-15 stalemate at Eden Park.

Gatland was labelled a clown by the New Zealand Herald after accusations that Jerome Kaino was deliberately diving at Conor Murray's legs during the first Test.

It was not the first time the newspaper has done this. Last year they gave the same treat to Wallabies coach Michael Cheika.

That was then followed up by The Sun, who gave All Blacks coach Steve Hansen the clown treatment following the Lions' 24-21 win in the second Test.