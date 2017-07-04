Sonny Bill Williams shares cheeky video after public grilling

The All Blacks and Blues player was the third All Black in history to be sent off following a dangerous tackle in the team's defeat to the Lions in Wellington.

The star was also issued a four week ban, which means he will miss the third test and the final game of the Super Rugby regular season.



After the incident, Mr Williams said he was disappointed at his actions and that he felt he let the All Blacks down.



"Obviously I'm really disappointed. They've come to the conclusion that it was reckless, that it wasn't intentional.



"I've got in contact with Anthony [Watson] and I've apologised to him but I'm very disappointed that I was sent from the field and that I let my brothers down."



Newshub.

