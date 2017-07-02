Lions tour: Steve Hansen gets clowned by UK tabloid the Sun

UK tabloid the Sun has given All Blacks coach Steve Hansen the clown treatment following the Lions 24-21 win in Wellington on Saturday.

Last week, the New Zealand Herald printed a cartoon depicting Lions coach Warren Gatland as a clown, the same treatment they gave Wallabies coach Michael Cheika last year.

The tables have seemingly turned with the back page of the Sun today showing Gatland biffing a pie into the face of the red-nosed Hansen with the headline "CLOWN JEWELS". The image is captioned "eating humble pie... how Gatland could turn tables on Kiwi coach Hansen".