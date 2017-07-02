Lions tour: Steve Hansen gets clowned by UK tabloid the Sun

UK tabloid the Sun has given All Blacks coach Steve Hansen the clown treatment following the Lions 24-21 win in Wellington on Saturday.
Last week, the New Zealand Herald printed a cartoon depicting Lions coach Warren Gatland as a clown, the same treatment they gave Wallabies coach Michael Cheika last year.
The tables have seemingly turned with the back page of the Sun today showing Gatland biffing a pie into the face of the red-nosed Hansen with the headline "CLOWN JEWELS". The image is captioned "eating humble pie... how Gatland could turn tables on Kiwi coach Hansen".
The cartoon will likely lengthen an ongoing spat between both the Lions and the All Blacks and sections of the British and New Zealand media.
Newshub.