Coromandel beach ditched after shark sightings

A usually busy Coromandel beach was cleared, after a large shark was seen in the shallows near swimmers.

Matarangi Beach was deserted on Saturday afternoon, after the sighting.

The bronze whaler shark was likely out enjoying the warm water temperatures, Matarangi Volunteer Rural Fire chief Stu Arnold told Stuff, just like the many beachgoers in the area.

After the sighting, volunteers walked the length of the beach, warning people. A loudspeaker was also used to get the message out.

"It's better to be safe than sorry," Mr Arnold told Stuff.

It is not clear whether the shark is still in the area.

