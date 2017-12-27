Man charged after fatal Auckland crash, granted bail

A man charged with drunk driving, after an early-morning crash that killed an Auckland taxi driver, has been granted bail.

Abdul Raheem Fahad Syed, 29, died after a crash between his Toyota Prius and a black Mercedes on Saturday.

Mt Roskill man Farshad Bahadori Esfehani, 20, appeared in the Auckland District Court on Tuesday, charged with driving with excess blood alcohol causing death, excess breath alcohol causing injury to another person and failing to stop after a crash.

He was granted bail and will return to court in February.

According to court files, police alleged Esfehani blew a breath alcohol reading of 908mcg per litre of breath, well over the 250mcg limit for a 20-year-old.

Meanwhile, a Givealittle page set up for Mr Syed's family - including his wife and five-month-old son - had raised more than $70,000 by Wednesday.

NZN