Two killed in fiery high-speed crash in Canterbury

Two people have been killed after a serious crash in Canterbury on Tuesday morning, St John has confirmed.
Police were called to the scene at Glenavy's Waimate Highway between Carrolls Rd and Stangers Rd just after 8:30am.
Newshub cameraman Brian High is at the scene and says it appears to have been a high speed crash.
"The Holden looks as though it is split completely in two.
"The rear half of the car is probably about five yards off the side of the road. The front half of the car is mangled beyond recognition."
Local diversions in place.
Northbound traffic should use Old Ferry Rd and southbound drivers are being diverted along Glenavy Tawai Rd.
It brings the official holiday road toll, which started at 4pm on December 22, up to seven.
The road toll for the year is at 375.
