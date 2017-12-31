Shaken taxi driver still recovering from Lower Hutt assault on Christmas Eve

A Lower Hutt taxi driver, beaten during an unprovoked assault on Christmas Eve, still can't bring himself to return to work, while police continue to search for his attacker.

The driver was repeatedly punched outside the Station Gardens complex, about 9pm last Sunday, reportedly after a dispute over a seatbelt, before the attacker proceeded to damage the car.

Police said he only avoided worse injuries through the intervention of a passerby.

"He undoubtedly saved the victim from serious head injuries," said Detective Sergeant Lee Underhill.

"The victim is recovering with support, but is shaken and has not been able to return to work since the incident."

Police say they have strong leads in the case, but are now also calling for information from the public.

"There were people present on the night who recorded the incident," Detective Sergeant Underhill said.

"I'm interested in any footage that people have, depicting the assault or the offender."

