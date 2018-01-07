Jim Anderton dies aged 79

Former Deputy Prime Minister Jim Anderton has died.

He passed away peacefully at Cashmere View Hospital in Christchurch, his wife Carole said in a statement. He was 79.

Mr Anderton graduated from university with a teaching degree, but it was politics in which he carved out a career.



He started out in the Manukau City Council in the 1960s, soon making it to Parliament, representing the Labour Party for the Christchurch suburb of Sydenham in 1984.



His colourful political career saw him part ways with Labour in 1989 due to its adoption of 'Rogernomics'. In his view, he didn't leave the Labour Party - it left him.

A decade later he became Deputy Prime Minister as an Alliance MP through a coalition with his former party.



Mr Anderton retired from Parliament at the 2011 election, and most recently has been a vocal supporter for restoring the ChristChurch Cathedral.



In June this year he was recognised in the Queen's Birthday Honours for services as a Member of Parliament, an award that reflected a life long dedication to politics.

He was two weeks short of his 80th birthday.

'Practical and compassionate'

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said New Zealand has "lost a man of integrity, compassion and dedication to public service".

"He was a towering figure in the Labour movement for several decades. He will be remembered as someone who stood up for his principles and for the people he represented. His integrity during difficult times marked him out as a true leader."