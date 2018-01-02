Police searching for wanted man in Wairarapa

Police are searching for a man wanted for arrest in Wairarapa.

Matthew McRae, 19, is believed to be in the Masterton area but has links throughout Wellington, Hutt Valley and Central Districts.

McRae has distinctive tattoos across his face and neck and has a history of violent and vehicle-related offending. Police warn he should not be approached.

Anybody with information on his whereabouts should contact their local police station or call 111.

Alternatively, information can be shared anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Newshub.