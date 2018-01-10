Police seek man filmed setting car alight in Hamilton

Police are seeking a man recorded setting a car ablaze in Hamilton.

The incident was captured on CCTV footage early on Monday morning at a commercial address on Killarney Rd.

An unidentified person doused the car with flammable liquid and set the vehicle alight before running from the scene along Killarney Rd towards Hamilton Lake.

Hamilton Police have said that while they "want hold this person to account for their actions" they are also concerned the person has been burned and may require medical assistance.

Police would like to hear from anyone who can identify the offender or provide any other information.

Contact Detective Sergeant Andre Kavanagh on 07 858 6200 or information can be left anonymously with Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Newshub.