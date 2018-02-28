Company offers 'job' to thieves who stole power tools worth $10,000

At about 4am on February 24, thieves broke into the Christchurch premises and stole power tools and other equipment.

An early-starting employee disturbed the thieves who then ran off with whatever they could grab, says Mr Smith.

"To the thieves, we thought you might like to come and work for us?" says the sarcastic post. "Maybe make an honest living instead of thieving off us?

"You seem to have some (but not all) attributes we are looking for… You are obviously good at early starts and getting out of bed on time (or staying up late),

"You seem to know your power tools pretty well, You know your way around our yard".

Mr Smith says the post was "a bit of a laugh".

"But we can give them some work if they want... we have ex prisoners working for us."

Through the power of social media, the post has been widely shared and some followers have recognised the men in the photo.

Mr Smith has contacted police and was willing to pay a reward for any information about the theft.

Police confirmed the incident has been reported and police were making enquiries.

