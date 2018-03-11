Canterbury pool opens its doors to dogs for one day only

A pool in Canterbury is closing its doors to the human public early to let dogs have a plunge.

Oxford Community Aquatic Centre will be swarming with its fluffiest residents as it hosts a doggy pool party on Sunday.

Aquatic facilities manager Matt Greenwood says it has been a long time coming.

"We got a lot of requests from the general public who have seen events like this held elsewhere to great success," he told Newshub.

Mr Greenwood says there will be vets and council staff there to help with registrations.

He's excited for it, and if it goes well enough there may be more doggy swimming days in future.

"I'm really looking forward to seeing how popular it is and then looking to build on it from there," he said.

Once the dogs are done the pool with undergo a full clean afterwards to prepare for next summer.

"After this we usually finish up the season anyway," Mr Greenwood said.

"We'll be treating the pool and then vacuuming all the fur and muck out of the bottom of the pool and then chemically treating it."

Newshub.