Cars' days numbered at One Tree Hill

Work to pedestrianise the summit of One Tree Hill in Auckland is set to begin.

The Maungakiekie summit road, extremely narrow in places, has long been criticised as one of the most unsafe roads for visitors to Auckland - with pedestrians, cyclists and vehicles all competing for space. Near-misses are regularly reported.

From Monday, March 26, work will start on reconfiguring the summit road entrance off Olive Grove and installing a new automated gate.

The work will take four to six weeks to complete.

When finished, the Auckland landmark will permanently close to all motor vehicles including motorbikes and scooters.

There will be continued vehicle access for anyone with limited mobility, however.

One Tree Hill is the third mountain to be closed to traffic, following the closure of Mt Eden in 2016 and Mt Victoria on March 1.

"Since the changes at Maungawhau [Mt Eden] we have had consistent feedback from visitors that the maunga is a vastly more peaceful and safer place to be without cars driving up and over it," said Tūpuna Maunga Authority chair Paul Majurey.

"What is really pleasing is the increasing number of people who are understanding and connecting with the preservation of these taonga, and the work to bring their natural qualities and cultural history to the fore."

Work is now also underway to make the summit of Mt Roskill (Pukewīwī/Puketāpapa) car-free.

NZN / Newshub.