North Island soaked by Cyclone Hola

Auckland is next in the firing line as Cyclone Hola makes landfall in New Zealand on Monday.

NIWA weather forecaster Chris Brandolino told The AM Show boaties need to get off the water.

"It will rain in the Auckland region most likely between the rush hours, maybe the tail end of the morning, beginning of the evening rush hour," he says.

"You wouldn't want to be out on the Hauraki Gulf, that's for sure."

What you need to know:

Gale-force gusts, slips and flooding is predicted

Heavy rain is hitting parts of Northland, with severe weather warnings still in place

The Far North is already being lashed by heavy rain and gale-force winds

Flights in and out of Kerikeri and Whangarei have been cancelled this morning

