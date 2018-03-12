Five ways to explore Great Britain in 2018

1. Live out your fairy tale fantasy

Imagining you have long lost royal heritage is a dream so popular, it's the cornerstone of key movies and books from The Princess Diaries to Cinderella.

The ancient castles which dot Britain's countryside are perfect for beginning your 'rule' during a vacation.

At Edinburgh Castle you'll find the Scottish Crown Jewels, the Stone of Destiny and some stunning stained glass windows.

An hour from London is the lesser known Leeds Castle in Kent, offering 900 years of royal heritage. It is situated on two islands with a moat.

And of course you can always pop by Buckingham Palace in London to see if the Queen is home (tip - the Royal Standard will be flying if she is. Otherwise the Union Jack flag is on display).