Fleeing driver dives into river after car catches fire

A driver fleeing police on Monday morning abandoned his vehicle after it caught fire and dove into a river.

Shortly after 9:30am police saw the vehicle acting "suspiciously" near Katikati, Bay of Plenty.

They followed at a distance without starting a chase, as it was driving below the speed limit. Road spikes were set up near Wairoa Bridge, but when the driver realised what was going on, he did a U-turn and drove away at speed.