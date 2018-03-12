Hope police pursuit crash dead named

The victims of a crash that ended a police chase near Hope, south of Nelson on Sunday have been named.

She was Carmen Marie Yanko, 53.

Ms Yanko was killed when a vehicle fleeing police crossed the centre line and hit her vehicle.

The two occupants of the vehicle being pursued by police were 25-year-old Johnathan Tairakena and 33-year-old Phillip Jamie Stretch.

The serious crash unit is investigating the incident, which has reignited debate about police pursuits.

The Police Association told The AM Show they weren't to blame for the deaths.

Tasman District Commander Supt Mike Johnson said police pursued the car for around six kilometres before the crash.

An internal investigation will be conducted regarding the pursuit.

Newshub.