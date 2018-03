One lucky lotto player has won first division on Saturday evening, taking home the $1 million prize.

The winning ticket was sold at Countdown Greenlane in Auckland central.

The winning numbers were 40, 34, 1, 37, 12, 14, bonus ball 22, and Powerball 10.

Powerball was not struck and will roll over to Wednesday with a jackpot of $10 million.

Strike four will also role over to Wednesday with a prize of $400,000.

Newshub.