The Mayor of Hamilton is investigating whether his council should be renamed Kirikiriroa City Council.

A spokesperson from Mayor Andrew King's office told Newshub he'd asked staff to look into the process for changing the name.

Kirikiriroa is the city's Māori name.

The spokesperson said the proposal was at a very early stage and it would involve heavy consultation with local iwi.

Māori comprise about 21 percent of the city's residents, according to data from the 2013 census.

Newshub.