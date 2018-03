The appearance of a canister apparently containing phosphorous has police and locals in the Coromandel puzzled.

Emergency services were notified of the find, at Shelley Bay Bowentown, just after 3pm on Saturday.

The area was been cordoned off, although at the time police said there was no immediate danger to the public.

A New Zealand Defence Force explosives ordinance team was notified and a controlled explosion was carried out just before 8pm.

