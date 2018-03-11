Police call for 'more women, more diversity'

The Police Commissioner is urging people to get amongst Sunday's open day to see how the organisation has changed.

It is also hoping to attract more women and diverse ethnicities into its ranks.

"More women, more diversity around ethnicity," says Cmmr Mike Bush. "We're trying to attract younger people into the police, but we're certainly not opposed to people who have life experience as well."

It comes a week after Three's The Hui told the story of Nen Tulloch - a Northland Māori woman with all the qualifications, but can't get a job with the police.

He says it's a good chance to see how crime-fighting technologies have changed over the years too.

"Policing's changed, and we've really changed as an organisation. The way we operate, the way we approach policing is different, the culture is different."

Twenty-one events are being held across the country.

Newshub.