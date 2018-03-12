Police not to blame for pursuit deaths - union

The Police Association says police aren't to blame for the deaths of three people in a pursuit that ended in a crash on Sunday.

Around 5:40am, police tried to stop a car in Richmond, south of Nelson. A six-kilometre chase ended in tragedy when the fleeing vehicle crossed the centre line, crashing into a vehicle coming the other way.

"You never overtake on the top of Burke's Bank because you can't see what's on the other side," Tasman District Mayor Richard Kempthorne told The AM Show on Monday.

Two of the dead were in the fleeing vehicle, the third a member of the public. Police Association president Chris Cahill told The AM Show police can't be held responsible for the deaths.

"It isn't the police chasing that's causing these deaths - it's the manner of the driving and the people failing to stop. They are the people responsible - not the police officers."

The tragedy has renewed discussion on whether the rules around police pursuits should be tightened, or if they should be abandoned altogether.

Between October 2016 and September last year, seven deaths and 552 crashes were recorded out of around 3600 pursuits.

Det Insp Cahill said the existing rules are "very strict".

"When a pursuit or fleeing driver incident starts, you immediately have to call through to the communications centre. They take control of the decision-making - you explain the conditions on the road, the speed, the amount of traffic, also that the reason the fleeing driver has taken off in the first place. "The communicator in the comms centre is the decision-maker as to whether that continues or not.

"It takes it away from the police officer in the car who may get tunnel vision, who may have the adrenalin rush going on."