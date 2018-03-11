Three killed in crash near Hope after car flees police

Three people were killed early on Sunday morning on State Highway 6 near Hope after a car fled police.

Around 5:40am, police tried to stop a car on Gladstone Rd, Richmond in connection to a wanted person.

The car fled towards State Highway 6, overtaking a truck and moving onto the wrong side of the road, where it crashed into another vehicle that was travelling north.

Two of those killed were from the fleeing vehicle and the third person was a member of the public. All three of the victims were Nelson locals.

Tasman District Commander Supt Mike Johnson said police pursued the car for around six kilometers before the crash.

An internal investigation will be conducted regarding the pursuit and a serious crash unit investigation is also underway.

Newshub.