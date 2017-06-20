Aziz Al-Sa'afin: How language breeds Islamophobia

OPINION: Language matters and the way media have reported on the London Finsbury Park mosque terrorist attack highlights how important it really is.

Contrary to what you may have read in some media, it was just that - a terrorist attack, not simply "an attack".

The way this terrorist attack (do I need to say it again?) has been reported demonstrates the underlying double-standard we have when it comes to these kinds of events.

I did a double take when I came across this tweet by the Daily Mail UK. I had to read it a few times just to make sure I was seeing it correctly.