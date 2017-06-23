State of the Parties: Maori Party report card

OPINION: Lloyd Burr has been following the Māori Party. Here's his report card.



(Co-)Leadership: B+



Marama Fox and Te Ururoa Flavell are a solid team. Ms Fox is electric and is a proven crowd favourite. That is essential for a small party - you need to pull a crowd.

She is on the front line taking the hits and landing some herself - including swipes at National for good measure. This allows Mr Flavell to get on with the business of being Minister for Māori Development.

It is a good strategy and one that was lacking for the Māori Party when Mr Flavell was teamed up with Tariana Turia and Pita Sharples.

Ms Fox's growing profile and dominance in the co-leadership comes with a danger too - if she does not return to Parliament - the party is in serious trouble.

Policy: F

The good grades go out the window on this one - the Māori Party needs work, and needs to communicate clearly what it stands for.

Yes, it's been at the Government's table and has got some concessions on the Resource Management Act, some money for Māori Development project and managed to kind of salvage the botched Kermadec Ocean Sanctuary.

But the Māori Land Bill, Te Ture Whenua Māori was a major headache for the party. What are its other policies? What are the three main promises the Māori Party are making? What are its core principles?

It seems to be a hybrid Government yes-man and no-man at the same time, being thrown around the political continuum like driftwood during big surf at Ohope Beach.