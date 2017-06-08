Verity Johnson: Face it, even women are manspreaders

OPINION: Everyone has a percentage of dickishness inside them. Some people only have a little. Some people have so much of it that it spills out of them like Coke and Mentos (often on Twitter).

I always become conscious of my internal dickish behaviour when I’m on public transport. Which, given I have the driving skills of a beached whale, is quite a lot.



I do this thing where I pile everything onto the seat next to me. Everything. All of my shopping bags, handbags, wallet, phone, forgotten receipts that are composting in my pockets. I do this because I don’t want people sitting next to me.



So when I saw that Madrid had banned manspreading on its public transport I was outraged. Not because I enjoy someone manspreading next to me, but because I do the female equivalent with all my stuff.