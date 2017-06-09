Verity Johnson: We eat the grossest fast food snack ever made

Exactly what it sounds like. Except it looks precisely nothing like cheese. It doesn't look like cheese. It looks like yellow paint. It has the thick, goopy texture of Budget brand hair gel and the luminosity of nuclear waste. If only it tasted like that. Anything, anything would be better than how this tastes. It tastes of plastic, puss and tears. 10/10.

And so how bad are they when they're eaten together? I wish I could tell you what they tasted like when you put them together. Unfortunately the urge to vomit was so strong I had to spit it out before the taste had permeated my mouth. It was unswallowable. But at the end of it, who else could produce some snacks so utterly ridiculous? America truly is great sometimes.