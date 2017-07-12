Verity Johnson: Tweens' pole dancing doesn't make them strippers - you do

OPINION: Once a day the internet develops a throbbing boil of moral outrage. Today’s pustule is growing over an advertisement for Gym Pole, a pole fitness company, where tween girls twirl around a pole in their garden.

Facebook has a problem with the ad because it’s supposedly sexualising children and they’re acting like strippers.



Nope. These girls are not tween strippers. They are kids doing acrobatics on a pole in a garden.



This is a classic example of “it’s not you, it’s me”. They’re not the ones with the problem here. We are.



We think of pole dancing as inherently sexual. But it’s not just sexual any more.



In outdated mainstream culture, pole dance was inherently connected to the 1980s and 1990s when poles appeared in strip clubs. But it actually has its non-sexual roots in the form of male-dominated gymnastics sport Mallakhamba, which was popular in 13th century India and China.