Aziz Al-Sa'afin: Stephen Paddock is a terrorist so let's start calling him one

OPINION: Stephen Paddock committed the worst gun massacre in US modern history.

He killed 59 people and injured 527 more when he fired on concert goers in Las Vegas.

That death toll is expected to rise.

He was shooting from the window of the Mandalay Bay Hotel on the 32nd-floor.

He had 23 guns hidden in 10 cases in his suite.

Police found another 19 firearms, explosives and thousands of rounds of ammunition at Mr Paddock's home in Mesquite.

Now, hospitals remain in overdrive as more surgeries will be carried out today on surviving victims.

Those are the facts.

Thousands have been affected by the actions of one man.

So after so much death and destruction, why is Paddock not being called a terrorist?

US President Donald Trump described him as a "sick" and "demented" man.

He's refused to call it domestic terrorism.

"Lot of problems, I guess, and we're looking into him very, very seriously" Trump said to reporters.

However that term of phrase just doesn't make sense.

Yes he is "sick" and "demented, but so are "terrorists".

So I ask, what is the difference?

That notion also didn't resonate with many around the world, sparking up the conversation of language in moments of crisis like this.

Jimmy Kimmel, Stephen Colbert, and Trevor Noah are some of the many US hosts that have reacted with their own monologues around why what Paddock did should be classed as an "act of terror".

But instead of it being called an "act of terror", Trump once again referred to it as "an act of pure evil" that had left the US feeling "sadness, shock and grief".

Now if we're being technical, according to Nevada law, by definition: "Act of Terrorism: means any act that involves the use of attempted use of sabotage, coercion, or violence which is intended to: cause great bodily harm or death to the general population."