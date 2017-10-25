Patrick Gower: National faces Opposition for many years

OPINION: Time for a reality check - the National Party is in a very dark place right now, and there may be no easy way out.

It is in a much weaker position than is being made out.

Sure, National got 44.4 percent in the election, but that is worthless because it has failed to turn that moral pressure into a workable coalition - it won the battle but lost the war.

National leader Bill English is being portrayed as a wounded warrior but few questions are being asked about the tactics that saw National try but fail to take out Winston Peters and New Zealand First.

Mr Peters now has his utu - National is in Opposition, and could be there for a long time.

Put aside all the talk about National being a "strong Opposition" and the "biggest Opposition ever" - the real issue is that it failed to capitalise on its election result and is now totally boxed out electorally.

Look at it this way - National's 44.4 percent of the vote is the centre-right vote virtually maxed out.

National got there by turning out virtually every centre-right voter thanks to a scare campaign (that relied on lies) and a sublime performance on the trail by Mr English.

Even by adding in ACT (0.5 percent) and even the Conservatives (0.2 percent) the centre-right vote is at best 45.1 percent.

And that's it. The centre-right has 45.1 percent and no more - there are no future coalition options for it now New Zealand First has gone with Labour.

Now that Mr Peters has got his revenge and (belatedly) made it clear New Zealand First was a vote for change a proper analysis of vote share shows that National actually got wasted.

The "vote for change" has a total of 50.4 percent of the vote (and that is not including the wasted vote for change of up to 3.6 percent for The Opportunities Party and the Māori Party's 1.2 percent).