Opinion: APEC is Ardern versus the world

1. Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump dominates global affairs, and he will dominate APEC.

It is his chance to show how the United States will operate in foreign affairs post-Obama.

Jacinda Ardern will not have a formal sit-down meeting with the President, but they are expected to meet and have some kind of chat.

Ms Ardern needs to get some face-time with the POTUS, even if it is just a chat.

Given it is Mr Trump, anything could happen.

How 'The Jacinda' handles even a routine meeting with 'The Donald' will be one to watch.