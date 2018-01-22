OPINION: Advice for Clarke Gayford on how to be a stay-at-home dad

OPINION: I have, at some point in all three of my children's lives, stayed at home and looked after them, while their mother worked.

There was a variety of reasons for this, but I always considered it a blessing. It was a great way to bond with them and there is nothing like being thrown in the deep end of being the sole parent for a while to build your confidence as a father.

What I didn't like was being referred to as "unemployed" or "between jobs", or some other phrase that suggested it wasn't a choice I had made, but one that was forced upon me.

Last week, it was great to hear that Clarke Gayford, who is having a baby with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, will take over the main parental role. You could argue that Ms Ardern, who will only be running the country, has the easier end of that deal. At least the country sleeps.

Despite the role of the father changing hugely over the past 50 years, we are still not entirely comfortable with the idea that the man can stay at home and look after the baby, while the mother returns to work. Having the first man of New Zealand doing it will help the cause, but he might still encounter some tricky situations.

So here are some tips.

Just don't call it a stay-at-home dad



We don't call mothers stay-at-home mums. You are a dad raising your child, as many other men have done.

The fact you are putting in more time than your partner doesn't need to be defined with such a clumsy tag.

It's a job



Get used to people saying you are unemployed, unmotivated to work or just plain lazy. Looking after a baby is, at times, exhausting and thankless work. But it's a relatively short time and the bonding you do with your child will last a lifetime.